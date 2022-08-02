Not enough women: miners meet in Australia under a cloud after sexism report

A top mining conference kicked off in West Australia this week with an address by global investor and economist Dambisa Moyo, the first woman to deliver the keynote in the forum's three decade history.

Yet while Moyo had top billing, she is one of only five women out of 71 speakers due to address the event in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, a fact that has not gone down well with some delegates at a time when the mining industry faces scrutiny for a perceived culture of sexism.

"There are more speakers who have the name Peter, Mark and James than there are women at the whole event," Fortescue Metals Group Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines, who addressed the conference on Tuesday, told Reuters.

A bombshell report published in June by the state government of Western Australia, home to the bulk of the country's iron ore industry, detailed cases of "horrifying" behaviour against women and criticised mining firms including BHP and Rio Tinto for overlooking criminal behaviour.

"If you had asked me at the start of my professional career whether I thought I would still be talking about gender diversity in 2022, I would have thought that we would be living it by now," Gaines said in her conference speech.