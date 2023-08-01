    বাংলা

    Rain pelts Beijing, northern China for fourth day, killing at least 11

    Rivers have swollen to dangerous levels, prompting Beijing to use a flood storage reservoir for the first time since it was built 25 years ago

    Reuters
    Published : 1 August 2023, 06:58 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2023, 06:58 AM

    Relentless rain stretched into a fourth day in Beijing and nearby cities on Tuesday as a weakening typhoon brought non-stop precipitation and widespread flooding to northern China, so far claiming 11 lives.

    Rivers have swollen to dangerous levels, prompting Beijing to use a flood storage reservoir for the first time since it was built 25 years ago. As of Monday night, China's capital city had sealed off over 100 mountain roads and evacuated more than 52,000 people from their homes.

    The death toll rose to 11 on Tuesday morning, with another 27 missing, Beijing Daily reported. Two of the victims died during rescue and relief operations, the newspaper said.

    Doksuri, one of the strongest storms to hit China in years, weakened as it rolled inland, but authorities warned that risks of further floods and other geological disasters remained.

    Localised thunderstorms and strong winds were forecast for Beijing on Tuesday, as well as for neighbouring city Tianjin and Hebei province, state broadcaster CCTV said.

    As rain continues to pour down, water and power outages and difficulties in getting food supplies have disrupted lives, according to local media reports and social media posts.

    Beijing's Fangshan district said it will deploy helicopters to drop off food, drinking water and emergency supplies to villages in mountainous areas that have been cut off.

    Food delivery giant Meituan has added staff and extended delivery times as orders for vegetables, meat and eggs rose 50% and overall shopping on its app increased 20%, media reported.

    Several subway lines in the capital, including trains in western suburbs, were suspended on Tuesday. Beijing's Mentougou district in the west saw dramatic damage a day before, after torrential rains turned roads into rivers, sweeping cars away.

    Nearly 400 flights were cancelled on Tuesday and hundreds delayed at Beijing's two airports, tracker app Flight Master showed.

    Beijing recorded an average of 260mm (10.2 inches) of rainfall from Saturday to early Monday, with the Changping Wangjiayuan Reservoir logging the largest reading at 738.3mm (29 inches).

    The city government said the rainfall over the past few days has broken records from a severe storm 11 years ago. In July 2012, Beijing was hit by what was then the strongest storm since the founding of modern China, with the city receiving 190.3mm of rain in one day, affecting more than 1.6 million people.

    South of Beijing, in Hebei province, precipitation from Saturday to Monday at one local weather station totalled more than the amount normally seen over half a year, with rainfall amounting to 1,003mm (3.3 feet) for the three-day period. Precipitation in the county where the station is located averages 605mm a year.

    Hebei authorities have opened flood storage and diversion areas to manage flooding risks in the Hai river basin, where five rivers converge in a region nearly the size of Britain.

    In Wenan county, where the largest capacity flood storage area for the river basin is located, more than 16,000 residents were relocated from around Zhaowangxin river over the weekend.

    Doksuri swept through coastal Fujian last week, taking a 14.76 billion yuan ($2.06 billion) direct economic toll on the southeastern province and affecting almost 2.7 million people, with close to 562,000 evacuated from homes and more than 18,000 houses destroyed, state media reported.

    As Doksuri fades, Typhoon Khanun was forecast to enter the East China sea on Wednesday morning, possibly affecting China's densely populated Zhejiang province and inflicting further damage to corn and other crops already hit by Doksuri.

    RELATED STORIES
    Paramilitary police officers evacuate residents stranded by floodwaters in Xincuo town of Fuqing city, after Typhoon Doksuri made landfall and brought heavy rainfall in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, Jul 29, 2023.
    Northern China faces Doksuri floods as south mops up from storm
    Doksuri prompted thousands to evacuate in southern province Fujian, which suffered over 3.1 billion yuan in direct economic losses due to the typhoon
    An aerial view shows flooding in Fuzhou after Typhoon Doksuri made landfall and brought heavy rainfall, in Fujian province, China Jul 29, 2023.
    Doksuri drenches China, Beijing evacuates thousands
    Rain soaked northern China as the storm prompted thousands to evacuate in Beijing after pummelling the Philippines and Taiwan
    Members of the Philippine Coast Guard remove a fallen tree from a road following the onslaught of Typhoon Doksuri in Buguey, Cagayan province, Philippines, July 26, 2023.
    Rain hits northern China as Typhoon Doksuri rolls inland
    Doksuri is the most powerful typhoon to hit China this year and the second-strongest to hit the southeastern province of Fujian since Typhoon Meranti in 2016
    Commuters wade through a flooded street in the aftermath of typhoon Doksuri, in Valenzuela, Metro Manila, Philippines July 27, 2023.
    Typhoon Doksuri destroys power lines, closes factories as it rips into China
    Xiamen, Quanzhou and Putian recorded hourly rainfall exceeding 50 mm (2.165 inches), according to the China Meterological Administration (CMA)

    Opinion

    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan