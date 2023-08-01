Rain pelts Beijing, northern China for fourth day, killing at least 11

Relentless rain stretched into a fourth day in Beijing and nearby cities on Tuesday as a weakening typhoon brought non-stop precipitation and widespread flooding to northern China, so far claiming 11 lives.

Rivers have swollen to dangerous levels, prompting Beijing to use a flood storage reservoir for the first time since it was built 25 years ago. As of Monday night, China's capital city had sealed off over 100 mountain roads and evacuated more than 52,000 people from their homes.

The death toll rose to 11 on Tuesday morning, with another 27 missing, Beijing Daily reported. Two of the victims died during rescue and relief operations, the newspaper said.

Doksuri, one of the strongest storms to hit China in years, weakened as it rolled inland, but authorities warned that risks of further floods and other geological disasters remained.

Localised thunderstorms and strong winds were forecast for Beijing on Tuesday, as well as for neighbouring city Tianjin and Hebei province, state broadcaster CCTV said.

As rain continues to pour down, water and power outages and difficulties in getting food supplies have disrupted lives, according to local media reports and social media posts.

Beijing's Fangshan district said it will deploy helicopters to drop off food, drinking water and emergency supplies to villages in mountainous areas that have been cut off.

Food delivery giant Meituan has added staff and extended delivery times as orders for vegetables, meat and eggs rose 50% and overall shopping on its app increased 20%, media reported.