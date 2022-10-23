The power of one: Xi solidifies grip at party congress

That means that if things backfire, it is harder to shift blame, analysts say. It also risks creating an echo chamber of group-think, where alternative voices aren't heard and critical feedback is withheld.

Yang Zhang, assistant professor in the School of International Service at American University, said Xi's "autocracy may provoke stronger international pushback from the US-led Western countries. All of these scenarios will make his third and likely fourth terms not as easy as expected."

DOUBLING DOWN

Xi opened the congress with a speech indicating continuity in policy direction even as he rebranded his vision for the path ahead as "Chinese-style modernisation" and emphasised security in an increasingly dangerous world.

Ja Ian Chong, a political scientist at National University Of Singapore, said the outcome of the party congress likely means more Chinese assertiveness in foreign policy and security.

"So, probably more direct party-state direction of the economy," Chong said.

Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore, predicted Xi's harsh zero-COVID eradication strategy would like become "more entrenched".

BREAKING NORMS

Xi's appointment to a third term was not his only breaking of the norms that long guided China's elite politics.

By excluding Li Keqiang and Wang Yang, both 67, from the party Central Committee and Standing Committee, Xi broke with the "seven-up/eight-down" rule that those aged 67 or under would remain for another five years.

He also without explanation shrank the Politburo to 24 from 25 people - the odd number meant that there could be a tie-breaker on close votes.

"With Xi practising 'one-man-politics', there's no longer any need for a tie-breaker, everyone will vote according to what Xi wants," said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the National University of Singapore.

There is also no woman on the Politburo for the first time in 20 years. No woman has ever made it onto the Standing Committee.