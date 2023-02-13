Families seek closure for wartime mine disaster as Japan-Korea relations thaw

On a crisp February morning, four elderly Korean men bowed their heads towards Japan's Seto Inland Sea as the surf lapped near their shoes.

They were paying respects to relatives entombed in a coal mine deep beneath their feet 80 years ago - among thousands of Korean bodies scattered across Japan in an enduring symbol of a colonial past that has long blighted ties between the neighbours.

But with renewed diplomatic efforts to improve relations, families of the men drafted to support Japan's war effort in what is known as the Chosei mine during its 1910-45 occupation of the Korean peninsula, see a last chance for closure.

"It is now or never," said 75-year-old Yang Hyeon, whose uncle was among 136 Koreans and 47 Japanese killed when the leaky mine beneath the seabed on southern Japan's coast collapsed and flooded in 1942.

"Now that things are apparently getting better with Japan, I'm asking the two governments to think about us."

Yang, who attended the low-key ceremony in the town of Ube on Feb. 4, is part of a group of family members and residents urging the two governments to dig up the bodies and send them home.

The remains of as many as 10,000 Koreans who died in forced labour, digging mines or building dams, are still in Japan, according to South Korean government estimates. Japan says it has identified 2,799 remains of Korean wartime labourers.

Efforts to repatriate them have gone nowhere for more than a decade but since taking office last year, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has sought to settle historic issues with Japan and focus on shared, present-day threats such as nuclear-armed North Korea and China.