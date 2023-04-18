Suspect in attack on Japan PM had sued government over election

A mansuspected of throwing a smoke bomb toward Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had a track record of suing the government, claiming he was unfairly barred from running in national elections, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

Ryuji Kimura filed suit in Kobe district court last June, claiming he could not run for the election due to his age and inability to prepare a 3-million-yen ($22,339) deposit, Yomiuri newspaper and other outlets said, citing the case record.

According to the record, the 24-year-old Kimura claimed the election law violates the Constitution, which stipulates equality under the law among other provisions.

The court dismissed the claim, in which Kimura sought 100,000 yen in damages for the mental anguish he allegedly had suffered, according to the reports.