    Earthquake of magnitude of 6.3 hits western Japan, no tsunami warning

    No tsunami warning was issued after the quake struck off the country’s western prefecture Ishikawa, authorities said

    Reuters
    Published : 5 May 2023, 07:16 AM
    Updated : 5 May 2023, 07:16 AM

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck off Japan's western prefecture Ishikawa on Friday, authorities said.

    No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, public broadcaster NHK said.

    No abnormalities were reported at the Shika nuclear power plant located in Ishikawa prefecture, as well as at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in neighbouring prefecture of Niigata, broadcaster NTV and Kyodo news agency said.

