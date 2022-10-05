Taiwan taking monthly energy, food inventories in case of China conflict

Taiwan has been taking monthly inventories of critical supplies like food and energy in case of a conflict with China, a government official said on Wednesday.

China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, mounted war games near the island in August following a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that included firing missiles and steps to mount a blockade.

Taiwan Deputy Economy Minister Chen Chern-chyi told reporters that it is already codified in law to maintain energy stockpiles, which state-run Taipower and state-owned refiner CPC Corp do.

"With respect to a possible military conflict, we do have preparations for food and for energy and critical supplies including manufacturing supplies. We have a system, we do inventory every month," Chen said.