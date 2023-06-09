    বাংলা

    Thousands evacuated in China's Tianjin after cracks appear near high-rises

    Large fissures appeared on roads near a residential complex in Tianjin's Jinnan district and geological experts said they were likely caused by underground cavities

    Reuters
    Published : 9 June 2023, 08:55 AM
    Updated : 9 June 2023, 08:55 AM

    Thousands of people were evacuated from several high-rise apartment buildings in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin in recent days after land collapses created large cracks on nearby streets, according to state media and the local government.

    Large fissures appeared on roads near a residential complex in Tianjin's Jinnan district and geological experts said they were likely caused by underground cavities below a depth of 1,300 m (4,270 feet), the Tianjin government said on Thursday on social media.

    As of June 3, a total of 3,899 residents from at least three 25-storey high-rise buildings were evacuated to nearby hotels, state-backed Global Times quoted the district government as saying.

    The Tianjin government called the incident a "sudden geological disaster" following preliminary information from geological experts and several government departments after they did surveying, mapping and monitoring at the site.

    "The situation is very rare," according to an expert questioned about the incident at the Tianjin government municipal headquarters.

    It cannot be ruled out that the drilling of geothermal wells had resulted in soil loss and land subsidence in the area, the Tianjin government said.

    Experts said the high-rise buildings facing the street were affected to varying degrees.

    Roads could be seen buckled and warped in photos on social media, while others showed a section of wall tile from a building collapsed on the floor.

    The incident adds to concerns for building safety in China, where the government has enforced stricter rules and policies and handed out hefty punishment for lax management of properties.

    In addition, the Chinese government has recently had several high-level meetings on geological and hidden disaster preparation.

    RELATED STORIES
    A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing, China, Jul 8, 2021.
    China deletes 1.4m social media posts on 'self-media' crackdown
    Of the 67,000 accounts that were permanently closed, almost 8,000 were taken down for "spreading fake news, rumours, and harmful information
    Producer Mark Vahradian, Director Steven Caple Jr, Producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, cast members Dominique Fishback, Anthony Ramos and Tobe Nwigwe attend the European premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in Leicester Square, London, Britain, Jun 7, 2023,
    'Transformers': Rise of the Beasts' brings new characters to franchise
    The "Bumblebee" sequel brings in a new faction of Transformers, the Maximals, who join forces with the Autobots to fight off planet-eating villain Unicron
    Dengue cases rise in Dhaka
    Dengue cases rise in Dhaka
    The number of patients with dengue fever has been rising in the capital Dhaka, and the inpatients include children. New patients are arriving at Dhaka's Mugda Medical College Hospital every day.
    File Photo
    Nothing misleading in Akhand Bharat map: Shahriar
    Social media users and critics in Bangladesh have questioned the mural of an undivided India’s map in the country’s newly built parliament building

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps