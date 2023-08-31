North Korea stages tactical nuclear strike drill to protest allied exercises

North Korea conducted a simulated "scorched-earth" nuclear strike on targets across South Korea, state media reported on Thursday, in reaction to allied exercises that it said amounted to plans for a preemptive nuclear attack by the United States.

The missile unit fired two ballistic missiles and correctly carried out its "nuclear strike mission," the General Staff of the North's Korean People's Army (KPA) said in a statement carried by the news agency KCNA.

"The KPA staged a tactical nuclear strike drill simulating scorched-earth strikes at major command centers and operational airfields of the 'ROK' military gangsters on Wednesday night," it said, using initials of South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.