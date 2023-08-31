    বাংলা

    North Korea stages tactical nuclear strike drill to protest allied exercises

    The missile unit fired two ballistic missiles and correctly carried out its "nuclear strike mission," the General Staff of the North's Korean People's Army (KPA) said in a statement

    Reuters
    Published : 31 August 2023, 02:19 AM
    Updated : 31 August 2023, 02:19 AM

    North Korea conducted a simulated "scorched-earth" nuclear strike on targets across South Korea, state media reported on Thursday, in reaction to allied exercises that it said amounted to plans for a preemptive nuclear attack by the United States.

    The missile unit fired two ballistic missiles and correctly carried out its "nuclear strike mission," the General Staff of the North's Korean People's Army (KPA) said in a statement carried by the news agency KCNA.

    "The KPA staged a tactical nuclear strike drill simulating scorched-earth strikes at major command centers and operational airfields of the 'ROK' military gangsters on Wednesday night," it said, using initials of South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

    North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, hours after the US deployed B-1B bombers for allied air drills.

    The latest launch came a day before South Korea and the US wrap up 11 days of combined military drills, which Pyongyang has long denounced as a war rehearsal.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday observed part of a drill that involved all the commanding officers and staff sections of the entire army, aimed at preparing them for an all-out war with the South, KCNA reported.

    The drill simulated repelling a sudden invasion, then launching a counter-attack to occupy "the whole territory of the southern half", the report said.

    RELATED STORIES
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) oversees a strategic cruise missile test aboard a navy warship in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Aug 21, 2023.
    US Space Force looks to boost allied tracking of N Korea missiles
    The US president agreed with his Japanese and S Korean counterparts that they would share N Korea missile warning data in real-time by the end of 2023
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives a field guidance in South Pyongan Province, North Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 21, 2023.
    N Korea's Kim blasts 'irresponsible' top officials for flood damage
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has lashed out at top officials for their "irresponsible" response to flood damage, saying they had "spoiled" the national economy
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar 1, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    North Korea's Kim directs cruise missile test
    Kim visited a navy fleet stationed on the east coast to inspect the test aboard a warship, KCNA said, without specifying the date of his trip
    US Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS
    Travis King wants refuge from racism, mistreatment in US: N Korea
    A private in the US Army, King dashed into the North while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain