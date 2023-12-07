China's push to loosen Mao-era residence rules runs into hurdles

Yang Guang's rise from a village farmer to an Audi-driving businessman with two properties hinged largely on one of the most coveted documents in China: an urban hukou, or residency permit.

The 45-year-old who lives in the central city of Zhengzhou likens the permit - which typically ties a person's access to health, education, loans and other services to their birthplace - to a "cattle ear-tag the state clipped us with".

"It uses this tag to sort us into different categories of people entitled to different sets of privileges and subjected to different obligations," he said.

When Zhengzhou in the early 2000s temporarily allowed those who bought an apartment to also qualify for a city hukou, Yang seized the opportunity, allowing him to register a business and open stores across Henan province's capital, transforming his fortunes.

In recent months, Chinese authorities have fanned hopes among some economists that the internal passport system that has largely tethered people's destinies to their place of origin since the 1950s may be in its dying days. A distressed property market and sluggish consumption have injected new urgency into a drive to loosen restrictions and grant more people the opportunities that urban registration affords.

The Ministry of Public Security in August called on cities with up to 3 million people to abolish hukou, and those with 3-5 million to significantly relax issuance. Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces have announced plans for an almost complete opening to new residents.

But two people involved in hukou policy discussions within the central government told Reuters that progress is stalling, making further significant breakthroughs unlikely, especially in China's larger cities.