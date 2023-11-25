    বাংলা

    Chinese military holds training drills near Myanmar border after convoy fire

    The training aims to "test the rapid manoeuvrability, border sealing and fire strike capabilities of theatre troops”

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Nov 2023, 04:42 AM
    Updated : 25 Nov 2023, 04:42 AM

    China's military will begin "combat training activities" from Saturday on its side of the border with Myanmar, it said on social media, a day after a convoy of trucks carrying goods into the neighbouring Southeast Asian nation went up in flames.

    The incident, which Myanmar state media called an insurgent attack, came amid insecurity concerns in China, whose envoy met top officials in Myanmar's capital for talks on border stability after recent signs of rare strain in their ties.

    The training aims to "test the rapid manoeuvrability, border sealing and fire strike capabilities of theatre troops," the Southern Theatre Command, one of five in China's People's Liberation Army, said on the WeChat messaging app.

    The brief statement gave no details of timing or numbers of troops.

    Friday's fire in the town of Muse came as Myanmar's military has lost control of several towns and military outposts in the northeast and elsewhere as it battles the biggest co-ordinated offensive it has faced since seizing power in a 2021 coup.

