Taiwan president thanks fighter pilots as Chinese drills ebb

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday thanked fighter pilots who scrambled against China's air force during its drills around the island and pledged to keep strengthening the armed forces, as Beijing's military activities around the island ebbed.

China began the exercises, including simulated precision strikes with bombers and missile forces, on April 8 after Tsai returned from Los Angeles, where she met US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, infuriating Beijing.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a claim the government in Taipei strongly rejects.

In the central Taiwanese city of Taichung, Tsai met fighter pilots in who are often stationed at the front-line air base of Magong in the Taiwan Strait, thanking them for their hard work and for sticking to their posts around the clock.