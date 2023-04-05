Foxconn founder Gou says he will seek Taiwan presidency

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, said on Wednesday he would seek the presidential nomination for Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), for a second time.

Gou stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019 and made a presidential bid that year, but dropped out after he failed to win the nomination for the KMT, which traditionally favours close ties with China.

Speaking to reporters at a hotel next to Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan on his return from a weeklong trip to the United States, Gou said the only way to avoid war with China was to reduce Sino-US tensions and get Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) out of office.

"We must honestly tell young people that it is dangerous to vote for the DPP, which 'exalts Taiwan independence and hates and opposes China'," Gou said, citing a wording Taiwan opposition parties typically use to describe the DPP's politics.

"Peace is not taken for granted, and people need to make the correct choice," added Gou, who did not take questions.