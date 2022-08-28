    বাংলা

    China's military says monitoring US Navy in Taiwan Strait

    Chinese military says it is maintaining a high alert and ready to defeat any provocations

    Reuters
    Published : 28 August 2022, 08:40 AM
    Updated : 28 August 2022, 08:40 AM

    China's military said on Sunday it was monitoring US Navy vessels sailing through the Taiwan Strait, maintaining a high alert and ready to defeat any provocations.

    The US Navy said the guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Sunday, in accordance with international law.

    In recent years US warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have routinely sailed through the strait, drawing the ire of China which claims Taiwan against the objections of its democratically elected government.

    Pelosi's Taiwan trip in early August infuriated China which saw it as a US attempt to interfere in its internal affairs. China subsequently launched military drills near the island which have since continued.

    RELATED STORIES
    Taiwan opposition defends 'brave' China outreach after controversial visit
    Taiwan opposition defends 'brave' China outreach
    A senior official of the island’s main opposition Kuomintang Party visited China on a trip condemned by Taipei's government and which upset even some party members
    Australia enlists NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal on Indigenous reform
    Australia enlists Shaquille O'Neal on Indigenous reform
    Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney said the basketball legend had requested to be involved and described the mission for change as 'a noble task'
    The power crunch in China's Sichuan and why it matters
    The power crunch in China's Sichuan and why it matters
    Hydropower accounts for over 80% of China's power output and its biggest producer has been hamstrung by a long drought, stoking fears of another devastating power crisis
    Taiwan president says US visits reinforce island's determination to defend itself
    US visits reinforce Taiwan’s determination to defend itself: president
    President Tsai Ing-wen made the remark as she met Senator Marsha Blackburn, the latest US lawmaker to arrive on the island in defiance of Beijing

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher