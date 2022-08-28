China's military says monitoring US Navy in Taiwan Strait

China's military said on Sunday it was monitoring US Navy vessels sailing through the Taiwan Strait, maintaining a high alert and ready to defeat any provocations.
The US Navy said the guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Sunday, in accordance with international law.
In recent years US warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have routinely sailed through the strait, drawing the ire of China which claims Taiwan against the objections of its democratically elected government.
Pelosi's Taiwan trip in early August infuriated China which saw it as a US attempt to interfere in its internal affairs. China subsequently launched military drills near the island which have since continued.