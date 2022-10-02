New Zealand welcomes back indigenous remains from Austria

New Zealand on Sunday welcomed back the remains of around 64 indigenous New Zealanders that were stolen in the 19th century and sent back by Austria after more than 70 years of negotiations.

In a ceremony at the country's national museum, Te Papa, a few hundred people gathered to witness a procession as the remains were carried in white boxes and placed on a stage and covered with straw blankets and fur.

Indigenous men and women, sitting around the boxes, spoke and sang in Maori to mark the return of the remains.