North Korea boasts of satellite capability, says it will launch more soon

North Korea is determined to launch more spy satellites in the near future to collect information on the military activities of its enemies, a commentary carried by state news agency KCNA said on Saturday.

The satellites will be modelled after the Malligyong-1 satellite that Pyongyang launched in November, which governments in the United States, South Korea and Japan said violated UN Security Council resolutions.

"If necessary, they will perfectly execute the job of guiding and leading us towards a super strong strike," the anonymous commentary said while defending space development as its right to defend itself.