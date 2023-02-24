China's economy to rebound in 2023 under precise, forceful monetary policy: central bank

China's economy is expected to generally rebound in 2023 and monetary policy will be precise and forceful, the central bank said in its quarterly policy implementation report released on Friday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it will focus on supporting domestic demand expansion and stabilising economic growth and prices while avoiding "flood-like" stimulus, according to the report.

However, it said that the external environment remains "severe and complex", adding the basics of domestic economic recovery are "not solid". The report also said that the property sector requires time to transition while the pressure of balancing local government fiscal revenue and expenditure persists.