North Korea's Kim convenes meeting to improve economy amid fears of food shortages

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un kicked off a meeting of ruling party officials to discuss improving the country's economy and agricultural sector, state media reported on Monday, as fears of food shortages and a humanitarian crisis grow.

International experts say food insecurity has worsened in the isolated nation amid sanctions and COVID-19 lockdowns.

Kim oversaw the seventh enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on Sunday as it reviewed rural development projects, state news agency KCNA reported.

On its first day the gathering approved agenda items, KCNA reported, while providing few details. The meeting is ongoing, the report added.