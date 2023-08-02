Typhoon Khanun kills one man, knocks out power to one-third of Japan's Okinawa homes

High winds had flipped cars over in several parking lots, TV footage showed. Rain battered empty streets as trees swayed and the wind kicked up waves in a flooded street. Some locations in Okinawa logged wind gusts of nearly 200 kph (124 mph) on Wednesday morning and had more than 250mm of rain in the past 24 hours, according to JMA.

Local utility Okinawa Electric Power said about 210,000 households, or 34% of all houses covered, were experiencing power outages as of 1:00 p.m. Japan time (0400 GMT), according to its website.

Kyushu Electric Power said power supply was down for 10,030 houses in Amami islands in Kagoshima prefecture, north of Okinawa.

Mobile operators SoftBank Corp and KDDI said phone and internet connections in some areas in Okinawa were disrupted due to the power outage.

In Okinawa's capital city Naha, the airport was entirely closed for a second day on Wednesday. A total of 951 flights have been cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday, while 35 ferry lines suspended operations, Japan's transportation ministry said.

Japan Airlines said it may ground more flights to and from airports in Okinawa on Thursday and Friday as well. ANA also indicated chance of additional cancellation.

Major courier companies Yamato Holdings and SG Holdings' Sagawa Express halted all parcel deliveries to Okinawa from other areas in Japan due to the transportation disruption.