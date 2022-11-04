US says China and Russia have leverage to stop North Korea nuclear test

Washington wanted to see Russia and China do what they could to dissuade Pyongyang.

"We do think that they (North Korea) are making calculations about the degree of receptivity for others in the region, I think, particularly Russia and China. And I think that the Russian and Chinese attitudes do have influence with them."

The official spoke after the United States asked the UN Security Council to meet publicly to discuss North Korea on Friday after a spate of missile launches, including what the Pentagon said was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

North Korea has long been banned from conducting nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by the Security Council, which strengthened sanctions on Pyongyang over the years to try and cut off funding for those programs.

However in recent years the 15-member body has been split on how to deal with North Korea. While both Russia and China backed toughened sanctions after North Korea's last nuclear test, in May they vetoed a US-led push to impose more UN sanctions over North Korea's renewed ballistic missile launches.

The US official said Pyongyang may have delayed its resumption of nuclear testing because of China, including its recently concluded Communist Party congress, and due to North Korea's COVID-19 outbreak in May and June.

He said he thought the latter crisis made North Korea "more focused on ways in which they could get support from particularly China."