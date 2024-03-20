    বাংলা

    Passenger bus crashes into tunnel wall in north China, killing 14

    As many as 37 individuals were also injured in the accident on the Hubei expressway

    Reuters
    Published : 20 March 2024, 05:51 AM
    Updated : 20 March 2024, 05:51 AM

    A passenger bus collided into a tunnel wall in north China's Shanxi province on Tuesday, killing 14 people and injuring 37 others, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

    According to local authorities the accident happened at 2:37 pm (0637 GMT) on the Hubei expressway, state broadcaster CCTV news said, and many people were sent to hospital for treatment.

    Separately, three people were killed and 16 others injured after a car smashed into a crowd at a vocational school in Taizhou, located in east China's Zhejiang province on Tuesday, the local public security bureau announced, according to Xinhua News.

    That incident occurred at about 11:20 am (0320 GMT) at the Taizhou Vocational and Technical College. The injured are in stable condition, the report said.

    It was the latest deadly car accident located at a school in China.

    On Mar 1, two people were killed and several children injured after a car careened into a group of people in a residential area of Dezhao in eastern China's Shandong province, state media reported.

