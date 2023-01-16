Indonesia deploys security forces after nickel smelter protest turns deadly

Two workers were killed in clashes and rioting at an Indonesian nickel smelter at the weekend, officials said on Monday, as hundreds of security personnel were deployed to maintain order after a protest over pay and safety spiralled out of control.

An Indonesian and a Chinese worker were killed during the clashes at the PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI) smelter, owned by China's Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry, which involved protesters, workers and security guards, said Didik Supranoto, a spokesperson for Central Sulawesi police.

Several company vehicles were torched and about 100 dormitory rooms were damaged, Didik said.