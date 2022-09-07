Two S Koreans rescued after being trapped for 12 hours in flooded car garage

Typhoon Hinnamnor tore through South Korea's southern industrial hubs this week, leaving at least 10 people dead, 2 missing and thousands displaced.

Residents cheered and clapped as rescue workers carried the survivors, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s, on stretchers out of the flooded underground garage at an apartment complex in the southern city of Pohang.

The man was found alive clinging to pipes, while the woman had climbed atop construction panels, both able to breathe because of a pocket of air in the flooded underground space, fire official Park Chi-min told a televised briefing.

The two were now in a stable condition, while six other people were found dead inside the garage, he said.