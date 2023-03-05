50,000 march across Australia's Harbour Bridge for WorldPride

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined 50,000 revelers on Sunday in a march across Sydney's Harbour Bridge to celebrate the final day of WorldPride festival.

The crowd, decked out in rainbow flags and colourful outfits, streamed across the bridge on Sunday morning in sight of the iconic Opera House, just off to their left.

"This is just a great celebration and it’s symbolic of bringing people together, the unity, that’s what a bridge does," said Albanese.

"Over the last 17 days it has been a great moment of unity and celebrating the diversity in Australian society and also sending a message to the world that we’re enriched by it."