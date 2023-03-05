    বাংলা

    50,000 march across Australia's Harbour Bridge for WorldPride

    Sydney is the first city in the southern hemisphere to host WorldPride, a global festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community

    Reuters
    Published : 5 March 2023, 03:27 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2023, 03:27 AM

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined 50,000 revelers on Sunday in a march across Sydney's Harbour Bridge to celebrate the final day of WorldPride festival.

    The crowd, decked out in rainbow flags and colourful outfits, streamed across the bridge on Sunday morning in sight of the iconic Opera House, just off to their left.

    "This is just a great celebration and it’s symbolic of bringing people together, the unity, that’s what a bridge does," said Albanese.

    "Over the last 17 days it has been a great moment of unity and celebrating the diversity in Australian society and also sending a message to the world that we’re enriched by it."

    Sydney is the first city in the southern hemisphere to host WorldPride, a global festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.

    The 17-day festival coincides with the fifth anniversary of Australia passing marriage equality legislation.

    "I’m very proud to be marching with the community that I love so much and celebrate how far things have come," said "Jurassic Park" star Sam Neill during the march.

    Sharlene Dixon, who travelled from Perth for the march, said she was moved to tears by the procession of "78'ers" who led the march. The group is made up of participants of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 1978.

    "I was in tears on the parade watching them, everything they’ve done and where we’ve come has just been great. I was able to marry my wife and have a normal life, so to speak, so it’s pretty great."

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov 11, 2022.
    China to promote vaccine development
    Premier Li Keqiang said the country will continue to focus on epidemic control and medical treatment for the elderly, children and groups with underlying diseases
    Investors play cards during a mid-day break at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, July 8, 2015.
    Global asset managers in China grapple with investor scams
    Scams have become so widespread that China's securities regulator issued a rare statement cautioning investors against fund-raising schemes purporting to be from foreign asset managers
    New Politburo Standing Committee member Li Qiang meets the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Oct 23, 2022.
    How China's new No2 hastened the end of Xi's zero-COVID policy
    Li Qiang, who is set to be named the country's new premier, abruptly drove a decision to activate the reopening plans sooner than intended
    Elderly visitors enjoy the sunshine, at a nursing home of Lendlease's Ardor Gardens in Shanghai, China February 27, 2023.
    As China ages, investors bet they can beat retirement home stigma
    Who takes care of the elderly in China, where pensions are tiny, is one of the major headaches policymakers face

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher