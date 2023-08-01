Flights cancelled, thousands advised to evacuate as Typhoon Khanun nears Japan's Okinawa

Flights were cancelled and tens of thousands of people were advised to evacuate their homes on Tuesday as powerful typhoon Khanun approached Japan's Okinawa island chain, threatening torrential rains and high winds through Thursday.

Residents in a swathe of the tropical prefecture were advised to evacuate as the storm, with predictions of gusts of up to 65 meters per second (145 mph), moved slowly northwest, with at least 20,000 people affected in the city of Naha alone.

Naha airport was closed and all flights to and from the area cancelled, amounting to more than 900 flights - both domestic and international - as of Tuesday noon, TV Asahi said.