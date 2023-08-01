    বাংলা

    Flights cancelled, thousands advised to evacuate as Typhoon Khanun nears Japan's Okinawa

    Residents in a swathe of the tropical prefecture were advised to evacuate as the storm moved slowly northwest

    Reuters
    Published : 1 August 2023, 06:54 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2023, 06:54 AM

    Flights were cancelled and tens of thousands of people were advised to evacuate their homes on Tuesday as powerful typhoon Khanun approached Japan's Okinawa island chain, threatening torrential rains and high winds through Thursday.

    Residents in a swathe of the tropical prefecture were advised  to evacuate as the storm, with predictions of gusts of up to 65 meters per second (145 mph), moved slowly northwest, with at least 20,000 people affected in the city of Naha alone.

    Naha airport was closed and all flights to and from the area cancelled, amounting to more than 900 flights - both domestic and international - as of Tuesday noon, TV Asahi said.

    At least 180 mm (7.1 inches) of rain was expected to fall by noon on Wednesday, when the storm was likely to brush closest to the area, NHK public television said.

    Other parts of Japan saw severe weather as well, with nearly 15,000 households left without power in the capital of Tokyo and surrounding areas after a violent thunderstorm moved through, according to Tokyo Electric Power Co.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen on smartphone in front of a displayed logo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Whatsapp and Oculus in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado
    Digital ad vultures descend on TV’s carcass
    Although Meta and Alphabet dominate the digital ad market, there’s plenty of money yet to fight for
    File photo: Commuters wade through a flooded street in the aftermath of typhoon Doksuri, in Valenzuela, Metro Manila, Philippines.
    As Khanun forms, China warns of third typhoon in three weeks
    Scientists warn storms could grow more frequent and violent due to global warming. Khanun would be the third typhoon to hit China after the powerful Doksuri
    An aerial view shows an H3 rocket carrying a land observation satellite fails to lift off after apparent engine failure at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Feb 17, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
    Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during test
    The explosion at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency testing site is the latest in a series of failures
    Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov is seen ahead of scheduled naval exercises with Russian, Chinese and South African navies, in Richards Bay, South Africa, Feb 22, 2023.
    Russian warships spotted near Taiwan, Okinawa islands: Japan
    Japan and Taiwan joined the United States and its allies in imposing sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine last year

    Opinion

    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan