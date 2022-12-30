Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China

Xiong, who has received three shots of China's domestically produced vaccine, was confident he would feel better soon. But he was concerned about reinfection and says things were better before opening up.

"Practically everyone at my construction site has been infected," he said. "Since the opening up, the virus has spread everywhere."

Yang and Xiong, like several others interviewed for this article, declined to give their full name, a common practice in China for people who agree to speak to reporters.

Next to Xiong in the small office-sized treatment room in the Kongque village clinic four other patients, all but one elderly and all on IV drips, lay coughing intermittently.

"It's a bit worse than the original cold," said Tang Shunping, 80. "I was taking cold and flu supplements and I was fine, but now they don't work anymore."

On the other side of the room, Chen Lifen, 86, who suffers from other conditions including heart disease and high blood pressure, was accompanied by her daughter and full-time caregiver, Liao Xiaofeng.

Chen has not been vaccinated. The family had concerns after hearing stories online of possible side effects, Liao said.

Several locals in the area, around 90 minutes east of Sichuan province's capital, Chengdu, said that although the virus was everywhere, it is "as the state says, just like a cold," reflecting the recent about-face in messaging from Chinese authorities.

PATIENT NUMBERS

Chen Changying, a doctor in Yongquan, a small town near Lezhi county, said that since China ended nearly three years of COVID curbs this month, patient numbers have more than doubled to around 100 a day.

Most patients have the same symptoms suggesting a COVID infection, and most are elderly, she said.

"I'm definitely worried," the doctor said. "Many elderly people have underlying diseases such as chronic bronchitis and this virus can easily lead to a lung infection."

Amid a nationwide wave of infections, which experts say could have reached hundreds of millions, China is scrambling to reinforce overwhelmed hospitals and restock pharmacies.