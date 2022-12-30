    বাংলা

    Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China

    Experts say the elderly in rural areas may be particularly vulnerable because of their vaccine hesitancy and inadequate medical resources

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Dec 2022, 09:00 AM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2022, 09:00 AM

    In a busy village clinic in Lezhi county in southwest China's Sichuan province on Thursday, 59-year-old Yang waited anxiously as her husband received an intravenous drip in the adjacent room.

    For more than a week he has had a fever, chills, a cough, and other COVID-like symptoms, she said, like millions of other Chinese caught in a coronavirus wave after authorities dismantled zero-COVID policies this month.

    Experts say the elderly in rural areas may be particularly vulnerable because of their vaccine hesitancy and inadequate medical resources. Next month's Lunar New Year festival, when hundreds of millions will travel to their hometowns, will add to the risk.

    "I'm worried, I'm scared," an emotional Yang said between frequent glances at her husband, a construction worker surnamed Xiong. "This isn't just a light illness like they are saying online."

    Xiong, who has received three shots of China's domestically produced vaccine, was confident he would feel better soon. But he was concerned about reinfection and says things were better before opening up.

    "Practically everyone at my construction site has been infected," he said. "Since the opening up, the virus has spread everywhere."

    Yang and Xiong, like several others interviewed for this article, declined to give their full name, a common practice in China for people who agree to speak to reporters.

    Next to Xiong in the small office-sized treatment room in the Kongque village clinic four other patients, all but one elderly and all on IV drips, lay coughing intermittently.

    "It's a bit worse than the original cold," said Tang Shunping, 80. "I was taking cold and flu supplements and I was fine, but now they don't work anymore."

    On the other side of the room, Chen Lifen, 86, who suffers from other conditions including heart disease and high blood pressure, was accompanied by her daughter and full-time caregiver, Liao Xiaofeng.

    Chen has not been vaccinated. The family had concerns after hearing stories online of possible side effects, Liao said.

    Several locals in the area, around 90 minutes east of Sichuan province's capital, Chengdu, said that although the virus was everywhere, it is "as the state says, just like a cold," reflecting the recent about-face in messaging from Chinese authorities.

    PATIENT NUMBERS

    Chen Changying, a doctor in Yongquan, a small town near Lezhi county, said that since China ended nearly three years of COVID curbs this month, patient numbers have more than doubled to around 100 a day.

    Most patients have the same symptoms suggesting a COVID infection, and most are elderly, she said.

    "I'm definitely worried," the doctor said. "Many elderly people have underlying diseases such as chronic bronchitis and this virus can easily lead to a lung infection."

    Amid a nationwide wave of infections, which experts say could have reached hundreds of millions, China is scrambling to reinforce overwhelmed hospitals and restock pharmacies.

    Paxlovid, the Pfizer-made COVID medicine, is in particularly high demand, with many Chinese attempting to get the drug abroad and have it shipped to China.

    China's top health body this week instructed local authorities "promote" and organise traditional Chinese medicine to treat COVID, state media reported on Thursday.

    PHARMACIES SHORT OF DRUGS

    57-year-old Wang, who has run a Chinese and Western medicine pharmacy in Yongquan with her husband for decades, said that the weeks since reopening have been the busiest they've ever known, and that drugs are in short supply.

    Many people have stockpiled medicines because of the sudden wave of infections, she said.

    In Lezhi county, Liao, a farmer with two children whose husband is working in a faraway province, bought an oxygen concentrator online to help with her mother's breathing.

    Liao does not plan to take her mother to the county hospital or a facility in a bigger city because she worries it will be costly and difficult to see a doctor.

    She and others in Lezhi said things were better when COVID curbs were in place.

    "It used to be good when the virus was well controlled," Liao said. "When it was controlled, there was no such phenomenon. Now they don't manage it anymore, so now all the young and old are getting infected."

    RELATED STORIES
    Burnt trucks are seen inside a tunnel that was burnt down in Gwacheon, South Korea, Dec 29, 2022.
    Fire on S Korean highway kills 5
    Nearly 40 people caught in heavy traffic during the blaze were injured in the incident, emergency officials say
    Medical workers attend to patients at a makeshift fever clinic inside a gymnasium, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China December 28, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS
    China's countryside in rush to bolster COVID defences
    It is racing to beef up medical facilities before millions of workers return for the Lunar New Year holiday from cities where COVID is surging
    Taiwanese flags are seen at the Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, December 26, 2022.
    Taiwan to extend conscription to one year
    The current military system is inefficient and insufficient to cope with China's rising military threat, President Tsai Ing-wen said
    Representational photo.
    Fog causes major car crash on bridge in China's Zhengzhou
    Many people were injured and trapped at the scene of the accident and the fire department was on the bridge, according to CCTV

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher