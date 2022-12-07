China's trade shrinks sharply as feeble demand, domestic COVID woes take toll

China's exports and imports shrank at a much steeper-than-expected pace in November, as feeble global and domestic demand, COVID-induced production disruptions and a property slump at home piled pressure on the world's second-biggest economy.

Exports contracted 8.7% in November from a year earlier, a sharper fall from a 0.3% loss in October and marked the worst performance since February 2020, official data showed on Wednesday. They were well below analysts' expectations for a 3.5% decline.

Outbound shipments have lost steam since August as surging inflation, sweeping interest rate increases across many countries and the Ukraine crisis have pushed the global economy into the brink of recession.

Exports are likely to shrink further over coming quarters, Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China Economist at Capital Economics, said in a note to clients.

"Outbound shipments will receive a limited boost from the easing of (China's) virus restrictions, which are no longer a major constraint on the ability of manufacturers to meet orders," he said.