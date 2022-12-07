    বাংলা

    China's trade shrinks sharply as feeble demand, domestic COVID woes take toll

    Exports contracted 8.7% in November from a year earlier, a sharper fall from a 0.3% loss in October and marked the worst performance since February 2020

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Dec 2022, 05:34 AM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2022, 05:34 AM

    China's exports and imports shrank at a much steeper-than-expected pace in November, as feeble global and domestic demand, COVID-induced production disruptions and a property slump at home piled pressure on the world's second-biggest economy.

    Exports contracted 8.7% in November from a year earlier, a sharper fall from a 0.3% loss in October and marked the worst performance since February 2020, official data showed on Wednesday. They were well below analysts' expectations for a 3.5% decline.

    Outbound shipments have lost steam since August as surging inflation, sweeping interest rate increases across many countries and the Ukraine crisis have pushed the global economy into the brink of recession.

    Exports are likely to shrink further over coming quarters, Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China Economist at Capital Economics, said in a note to clients.

    "Outbound shipments will receive a limited boost from the easing of (China's) virus restrictions, which are no longer a major constraint on the ability of manufacturers to meet orders," he said.

    "Of much greater consequence will be the downturn in global demand for Chinese goods due to the reversal in pandemic-era demand and the coming global recession."

    Overall, the bleak data also underlined the impact of fresh COVID restrictions across many Chinese cities including manufacturing hubs Zhengzhou and Guangzhou as infections spiked last month.

    Apple supplier Foxconn 2317.TW said that revenue in November dropped 11.4% year-on-year, after production problems related to COVID controls at the world's biggest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.

    Freight rates indexes from Chinese ports to Europe and the U.S. west coast were down by 21.2% and 21.0% in November from October respectively, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange, highlighting the weakening exports trend due to poor external demand conditions.

    The widespread COVID curbs hurt importers too. Inbound shipments were down sharply by 10.6% from a 0.7% drop in October, weaker than a forecast 6.0% decline. The downturn was the worst since May 2020, partly also reflecting a high year-earlier base for comparison.

    This resulted in a narrower trade surplus of $69.84 billion, compared with a $85.15 billion surplus in October and marked the lowest since April when Shanghai was under lockdown. Analysts had forecast a $78.1 billion surplus.

    The government has responded to the weakening economic growth by rolling out a flurry of policy measures over recent months, including cutting the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves and loosening financing curbs to rescue the property sector.

    But analysts remain sceptical the steps could achieve quick results, as Beijing has not announced a full reopening from COVID containment yet.

    Almost three years into the pandemic, some local governments in recent days began to relax some lockdowns, quarantine rules and testing requirements that have exacted a heavy economic toll and caused widespread frustration and fatigue.

    "The shift away from zero-COVID and step up in support for the property sector will eventually drive a recovery in domestic demand but probably not until the second half of next year," Evans-Pritchard said.

    With the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS already down sharply this year, policymakers' room for manoeuvre is also limited as hefty monetary policy stimulus at home at a time of rapidly rising interest rates globally could trigger large scale capital outflows.

    The Ukraine war, which sparked a surge in already high inflation globally, has intensified geopolitical tensions and further undermined the business outlook.

    China's economy grew just 3% in the first three quarters of this year, well below the annual target of around 5.5%. Full-year growth is widely expected by analysts to be just over 3%.

    Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, cautioned about China's "bumpy reopening" process.

    "As global demand weakens in 2023, China will have to rely more on domestic demand," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    People wearing masks line up outside a pharmacy to buy products as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing, China December 6, 2022.
    China's hopes of looser COVID rules sets off rush for fever drugs
    Widespread protests against some of the world's toughest COVID curbs last month were quickly followed by various restrictions being lifted by authorities in some cities
    People hold up signs during a protest as Indonesia is set to pass a new criminal code that will ban sex outside marriage, cohabitation between unmarried couples, insulting the president, and expressing views counter to the national ideology, outside the Indonesian Parliament buildings in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 5, 2022.
    Indonesia bans sex outside marriage
    The country’s parliament approves a new criminal code that bans sex outside marriage with a punishment of up to one year in jail
    A pandemic prevention worker in a protective suit piles up bags of medical waste outside a building where residents isolate at home as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing, December 5, 2022.
    Beijing prepares for 'life again' as lockdowns lift across country
    Further loosening beckons after a string of demonstrations last month that marked the biggest show of public discontent in mainland China since President Xi took power in 2012
    Pandemic prevention workers in protective suits walk in a street as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing, December 4, 2022.
    COVID confusion in China as authorities row back curbs
    China's zero-tolerance measures provide a stark contrast with the rest of the world, which has largely opened up in its efforts to live with the virus

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher