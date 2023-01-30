Australian group launches campaign to stop Indigenous voice in parliament

An Australian group on Monday launched a campaign against a referendum to create a consultative committee in parliament representing the nations' Indigenous citizens, saying it would not fully resolve the issues affecting them.

The landmark referendum, to be held later this year, will establish a so-called Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice that can make representations to the parliament on matters affecting them. The referendum would add language to Australia's constitution that includes its Indigenous people for the first time.

The "Recognise a Better Way" campaign, which includes some prominent Indigenous Australians and lawmakers, has proposed to set up an all-party parliamentary committee to focus on the rights of native title holders, instead of the referendum.