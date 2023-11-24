Chasing a different China Dream, young digital nomads head for the hills

In this mountain town in China's southwest, drifters and tarot card readers rub shoulders with tech entrepreneurs and artists. Many are former city-dwellers in search of an elusive prize in authoritarian China: Space for open discussion and exchange of ideas.

In one co-working space, a group of young adults asked questions about the effect of Trump-era populism on US media during a discussion led by a Chinese journalist about the American position on the Israel-Gaza conflict. In a nearby cafe, others discussed art, sexual harassment and the listlessness of China's youth. As President Xi Jinping tightens his grip on the restricted personal freedoms of Chinese citizens and the economy stutters, exacerbating a youth unemployment crisis, Dali in Yunnan province has become a haven for those seeking to escape the pressure. They are drawn by the cheap rents, mild climate, stunning scenery and a history of relative tolerance, which were popularised by a television drama this year about a digital nomad.

Dali's Old Town district, administratively part of a city of 650,000, has attracted culture workers since the late 1990s, said Minhua Ling, an expert on Chinese migration at the Geneva Graduate Institute, adding that the normalisation of remote work and Dali's less restrictive policies during China's zero-COVID crackdown also increased its appeal.

In November, searches for "Dali" on WeChat were up 7% from a year ago, having surged some 290% on one day in late July, when many Chinese were booking summer trips. Reuters interviewed 13 Chinese migrants to Dali, who described a refuge on the fringes of mainstream society, but also one that implicitly challenges Xi's "China Dream" of a prosperous nation ideologically loyal to the Communist Party. Many of them spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of government retaliation.