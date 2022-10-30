Macau's MGM Cotai casino locked down after dealer COVID case

Macau's MGM Cotai casino, operated by MGM China, was locked down on Sunday morning after a dealer was found to be infected with COVID-19 in the world's biggest gambling hub, local publication Inside Asian Gaming reported.

MGM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The closure deals a blow to casino operators who have already been grappling with COVID restrictions for more than two and a half years.

Government health workers were at the MGM Cotai site with no one allowed to enter or exit the building, Inside Asian Gaming said. It said guests inside the property have been told by workers that the lockdown may last two days.