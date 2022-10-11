Hong Kong leader says ‘no legal basis’ to act on Russian superyacht

Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday there was "no legal basis" for the city to act on Western sanctions, when asked about a Russian yacht berthed in the financial centre that belongs to a sanctioned Russian oligarch.

Hong Kong authorities were criticised by the US State Department for allowing a luxury yacht belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov to dock in Hong Kong waters last week.

The US State Department said the use of Hong Kong by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions could carry reputational risks and call into question the "transparency" of the financial hub's business environment.