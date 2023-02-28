Rust belt province got old before it got rich, as much of China will

Income per capita in Heilongjiang, now known as one of China's three "rust belt" provinces, was 50,900 yuan in 2022, below the national figure of 85,700 yuan. A quarter of its people were aged 60 and over, according to official data published last year, compared with 20% nationally.

The overall population shrank 17% in the decade through 2021 to just over 30 million, while the workforce contracted by about one-third, official data show.

Wang said her hilly village is down to about 70 households, from 400 in 1976 when she moved in.

The province has the lowest birth rate in China, with just over 100,000 births in 2021 and 460,000 deaths. The pension income per capita is 38,792 yuan per year, among the lowest in the country, and about half of Beijing or Shanghai levels.

Like elsewhere in China, rural pensions can be as low as 100 yuan a month.

"What can I spend that on?" asks Wang Zhanling, 71, in Quansheng village, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Wudaogang. He still farms and takes odd jobs, such as fixing pot-holes, to earn more.

"My body can't take it, but I still need to make ends meet," he said, bundling mounds of corn stalks he uses to heat his house during winter, when temperatures drop well below freezing.

FRAGMENTED SYSTEM

China's pension system is largely administered at a provincial level, predominantly on a pay-as-you-go basis, meaning contributions from the active workforce pay the pensions of those who retired.

China created a special fund in 2018 to shift pension funds from richer provinces like Guangdong to those facing deficits, but economists see that only as a stop-gap.

Many experts, including Macquarie's chief China economist Larry Hu, suggest implementing a unified national pension system, backstopped by the more resourceful central government rather than cash-strapped local administrations.

That may also require changing China's home registration system, known as hukou, Hu says.

Hukou dates from the famines many of China's pensioners endured as Mao experimented with collective farms, starting in the 1950s. Rations were tied to where people were registered, keeping starving peasants from flooding into better-fed cities.

Nowadays, hundreds of millions of workers in China sell their labour in places other than their home towns. But they can only access social services in their place of origin, where anything from education to medical care is of lower standards than in major cities, so they are reluctant to pay social contributions.

Many employers do not pay contributions for such workers either, as they are on temporary, often informal contracts.

A unified pension system would contribute towards formalising employment, allow money to flow freely outside the confines of provincial borders, and encourage participation, economists say.

"Those without a city hukou tend to return to the countryside in their late 40s-early 50s. A reform of the hukou system could significantly extend their working lives," Hu said.

RETIRING EARLY

Another pressing issue is China's retirement age.

At 60 for men, 55 for white-collar women and 50 for women who work in factories, it is among the lowest in the world.

Yet China's life expectancy has risen from around 44 years in 1960 to 78 years as of 2021, higher than in the United States, and is projected to exceed 80 years by 2050.

China's National Health Commission expects the cohort of people aged 60 and over to rise from 280 million to more than 400 million by 2035 - equal to the entire current populations of Britain and the United States combined.

At present, each retiree is supported by the contributions of five workers. The ratio is half what it was a decade ago and is trending towards 4-to-1 in 2030 and 2-to-1 in 2050.

"The payment pressure on pension funds will further increase in the future as China's growing elderly population is living longer and getting old before getting rich," said Jiang Quanbao, professor at the Institute for Population and Development Studies at Xi'an Jiaotong University.

Some reforms may be announced as soon as next month, when China holds its annual legislative session, but what is in the works remains unclear.