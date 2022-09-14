'Humour over rumour': Taiwan eyes Ukraine messaging model if China attacks

Taiwan is looking at Ukraine's ways of communicating its message to the outside world at a time of conflict, by making use of tools such as satellites and deploying humour, the digital minister said on Wednesday.

China's war games and blockade drills around Taiwan last month, following a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have heightened concerns on the island about the prospect of an attack by its giant neighbour.

"We look at the experience of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. We found that the whole world can know what is happening there in real time," Audrey Tang, head of Taiwan's new digital affairs ministry, said.