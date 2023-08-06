China's Ukraine peace talks gambit shows shifts amid hard realities

'COMPLEX MANOEUVRE'

Beijing has maintained close economic and diplomatic ties with Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, and has accused US-led Western forces of seeking to prolong the conflict by providing arms and support to Ukraine.

The foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment over the weekend.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Li's involvement a "considerable breakthrough", according to Ukrainian media.

China has been courting oil giant Saudi Arabia, which is part of the non-aligned Global South, a grouping China is keen to lead.

Russia is eventually "bound to be defeated", said Shanghai-based international relations scholar Shen Dingli, so China must look for international cooperation while not accelerating any collapse in Russia.

"We can put forward different opinions, and we can also put forward some suggestions to jointly promote the early and proper political settlement of problems we see," Shen said.

While China's move was good for its image, Singapore-based analyst Li Mingjiang said Beijing would be looking to fine-tune its positions.

It wants to better understand others' positions and "is probably also trying to explore a space of China's own adaptability, China's own manoeuvrability", said Li, an associate professor of international relations at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

That evolution was occurring as some analysts detect mounting Chinese angst at the protracted nature of the war and Russia's recent bombing of Ukrainian grain ports, upsetting previously protected shipments from the global grain powerhouse.

Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council on July 26 that his delegation was deeply concerned there seemed to be no end to the war.

"Now the situation is increasingly complex for Beijing to manoeuvre, as the escalation of the war directly impacts China's economic and political interests," said Moritz Rudolf, a scholar at Yale Law School's Paul Tsai China Center.