North Korea criticises US, South Korea military drills as 'nuclear blackmail'

North Korea accused the US and South Korea of ramping up "nuclear blackmail" with joint military drills, pledging to take corresponding action against what it called "warmongers' madness," state media KCNA said on Friday.

US and South Korean forces have been staging an intensified series of annual springtime exercises since March, including air and sea drills involving a US aircraft carrier and heavy bombers.

North Korea has reacted angrily to the exercises, calling them a rehearsal for invasion.

"Their plot to crush us militarily is another clear indication that the enemy warmongers' madness has reached a point where it cannot be overlooked," KCNA said. "The frantic nuclear war fuss among US and puppet warlike bellwethers is bound to trigger corresponding responses".