Deal for reducing military tensions with North Korea could go 'back to square one'

The so-called Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA) was the most substantive deal to come from the months of meetings between leader Kim Jong Un and then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

With those talks long stalled, however, recent drills and shows of force along the fortified border between the Koreas have cast doubts on the future of the measures, which were meant to reduce tensions.

This month South Korea accused Pyongyang of violating the agreement after North Korean artillery shells fell into a maritime buffer zone that is supposed to be free of live-fire drills under the agreement.

The North said South Korea had resumed using propaganda loudspeakers at the border in violation of the agreement. South Korea denied that, but said it did use a "broadcasting device" to try to alert the North to a medical helicopter that had to fly near the border to transport a patient.

For now, South Korea says it is not calling the CMA off, but is urging North Korea to abide by its measures. North Korea has also not officially abrogated the deal, and the South's ministry of defence told Reuters that inter-Korean military hotlines are operating.

"It prevents mistakes, it prevents misunderstanding and miscalculation that can lead you to resort to hostilities," a former senior US defence official who served in South Korea said of the agreement, noting a "palpable reduction in tensions" during 2018.