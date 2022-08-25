    বাংলা

    Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader

    The United States said they killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in an airstrike in Kabul last month

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2022, 10:30 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2022, 10:30 AM

    The Taliban have not found the body of Ayman al-Zawahiri and are continuing investigations, group spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday, after the United States said they killed the al Qaeda leader in an airstrike in Kabul last month.

    The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July, US officials said, in the biggest blow to al Qaeda since US Navy SEALS shot dead Osama bin Laden more than a decade ago.

    RELATED STORIES
    Japan police chief to resign over Abe shooting, citing 'fresh start'
    Japan police chief to resign over Abe shooting
    The remarks at a press conference by Itaru Nakamura represent the highest-profile fallout of Abe's assassination
    Taiwan proposes large rise in defence spending amid escalating China tensions
    Taiwan proposes large rise in defence spending
    It proposed $19bn in defence spending for 2023 on Thursday, weeks after China staged large-scale war games around the island
    China faces heatwave havoc on power, crops and livestock
    China faces heatwave havoc on power, crops
    China's heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is its longest and most widespread on record
    Pandemic sets back Asia-Pacific's poverty fight by 2 years: ADB
    Pandemic sets back Asia-Pacific's poverty fight by 2 years: ADB
    Extreme poverty is expected to drop below 1% of the population by 2030, the Manila-based lender says in a report

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher