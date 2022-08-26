China's navy begins to erase imaginary Taiwan Strait median line

"They want to increase pressure on us with the end goal of us giving up the median line," said one Taiwanese official familiar with security planning in the region.

"They want to make that a fact," said the official, who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the issue.

Some Taiwanese officials say it would be "impossible" for the island to abandon the concept of a buffer that the line represents.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told a news conference this month a change in the status quo could not be tolerated.

"We need to join our hands with likeminded partners to make sure that the median line is still there, to safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Wu said.

Other officials and security analysts warn that it would be difficult for the island to defend the line without raising the risk of dangerous escalation.

PROJECTING POWER

Taiwan would have to react militarily if Chinese forces entered its 12 nautical miles of territorial waters, the Taiwan official said, but apart from that, there was no immediate plan to give the military or coastguard more authority to respond.

President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly said Taiwan will neither provoke nor escalate conflict.

It is questionable whether international support for Taiwan is sufficient to deter China from patrolling into Taiwan's side of one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, or if Taiwan's friends would help it maintain the line.

Ships of the US and other Western navies sail through the strait to highlight what they maintain is its international status, not to strictly enforce the imaginary line that has no legal standing.

The Taiwan Strait is some 180 km (110 miles) wide and at its narrowest, the median line is about 40 km (25 miles) from Taiwan's waters.

An established Chinese naval presence close to Taiwan's territorial waters would stretch Taiwan's military and make any Chinese blockade or invasion much easier, Taiwanese officials warn.

Ultimately, a redundant median line would also usher in further challenge to the long-standing US dominance of China's near seas - the so-called first island chain - and help China to project its power into the Pacific.

The median line has no features marking it. For years, China tacitly acknowledged it but in 2020 a foreign ministry spokesman stated it "did not exist". That was echoed by its defence ministry and Taiwan Affairs Council.

In recent days, the two sides' frigates and destroyers have played cat-and-mouse, with Chinese ships attempting to manoeuvre around Taiwanese patrols to cross the line.

Chinese fighter jets have also crossed the line this month, albeit only going a short way over, something China's air force has only done rarely in the past.

China's defence ministry did not respond to requests for comment.