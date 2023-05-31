    বাংলা

    UN says concerned about lack of women in China's top government

    It recommended China adopt statutory quotas and a gender parity system to quicken equal representation of women in government

    Reuters
    Published : 31 May 2023, 06:49 AM
    Updated : 31 May 2023, 06:49 AM

    An absence of women among China's top leadership is concerning, the United Nations said in a report, as it recommended China adopt statutory quotas and a gender parity system to quicken equal representation of women in government.

    The recommendations for China by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, published on Tuesday, was made alongside findings on Germany, Iceland, Sao Tome and Principe, Slovakia, Spain, Timor-Leste and Venezuela.

    The committee said that while China's representation of women in political and public life has increased, it was concerned that women only represent 26.54% of deputies to the 14th National People's Congress. It urged China to increase the number of women in all government bureaus including the judiciary and foreign service, particularly at decision making levels.

    "Since October 2022, there have been no women among the 24 members of the politburo of the Communist party of China for the first time in 20 years, and no women among the seven members of the standing committee of the politburo."

    The committee said it was concerned about the excessive restrictions on the registration of non-governmental organisations as well as reports of intimidation and harassment against women human rights defenders.

    China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

    The UN also urged China to repeal the "disproportionate restrictions" on NGO registration and ensure that women human rights defenders are not subject to intimidation, harassment and reprisals for their work.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping's decade as the party's general secretary has seen the number of women in politics and elite government roles decline and gender gaps in the workforce widen, academics and activists say.

    Feminist voices have also been muzzled and in recent years, the government has increasingly emphasized the value of traditional roles for women as mothers and carers.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS
    Iran executes leader of women trafficking network
    Recorded executions in Iran soared from 314 in 2021 to 576 in 2022, the second-highest in the world after China, Amnesty International said
    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China Mar 7, 2023.
    China willing to work with Germany on economy, trade
    The two countries are partners, not adversaries, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang says
    Haval cars produced by Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors are on display for sale at a dealership in Artyom near Vladivostok, Russia, Mar 22, 2023.
    Once-dominant foreign auto brands pledge comeback in China
    Executives from Chinese automakers offer a reality check: the game is moving faster and the pressure to cut prices is getting more intense
    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at the opening ceremony of the Empower Women Empower LAC Forum in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb 15, 2023.
    'War is not an option', Taiwan president says amid China tensions
    Taiwan will not provoke and will not bow to Chinese pressure, the Taiwan president said

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan