Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand with strong winds and rain

Around 58,000 homes are without power in New Zealand's upper North Island on Monday as the approach of Cyclone Gabrielle brings strong winds, heavy rain and huge swells to Auckland and nearby regions.

Gabrielle swept past the Australian territory of Norfolk Island in the Tasman Sea on Saturday night, although its most destructive winds missed the island.

It is now sitting just north of New Zealand, with weather forecasters expecting rain and winds to intensify as it nears land during Monday and Tuesday.

"The impact of Gabrielle is still in its early stages and further serious and severe weather is still expected for Tamaki Makaurau (Auckland), later today into Tuesday morning," said Rachel Kelleher, Deputy Controller Auckland Emergency Management on Monday.

"Now is not the time for complacency," she added.

Many schools and local government facilities across Auckland and the upper North Island have closed and people are being asked not to travel if possible. States of emergency are in place in Auckland and at least four other regions.