    বাংলা

    Major Hong Kong democratic party disbands amid China security clampdown

    In recent years, Hong Kong's opposition has been hit by a China-imposed national security law and overhaul of the electoral system

    Reuters
    Published : 28 May 2023, 06:48 AM
    Updated : 28 May 2023, 06:48 AM

    One of Hong Kong's biggest democratic parties said on Saturday it would disband after a vote by its party members, dealing another blow to the city's already beleaguered democratic opposition under pressure from China.

    In recent years, Hong Kong's opposition has been hit by a China-imposed national security law and overhaul of the electoral system that has largely sidelined democrats from local politics.

    Alan Leong, one of the Civic Party's founding members and the current chairman, told reporters that 30 of 31 members had voted to wind up the party, with only one abstaining.

    "The world is ever changing. History will tell. Today, the Civic Party is bidding Hong Kong farewell. We hope Hong Kong people will live in the moment with a hopeful and not too heavy heart. Live in truth and believe in tomorrow," Leong, a senior barrister, wrote in a statement.

    The Civic Party, founded in 2006, had been a major democratic force in the financial hub that returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, alongside the Democratic Party, performing strongly in local legislative and district polls.

    The party was known for representing professionals in Hong Kong including lawyers, accountants and scholars, and was considered a more moderate democratic voice that appealed to the city's large ranks of middle class voters.

    China's imposition of a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong in 2020, however, saw a number of its members arrested including former lawmakers Alvin Yeung and Jeremy Tam.

    Yeung and Tam have been detained for over two years and denied bail in an ongoing national security case, while another senior member, Margaret Ng, was convicted of unlawful assembly.

    Others have fled into exile.

    Following on the heels of the national security law, China in 2021 revamped Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation while introducing a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing.

    The measures were part of what critics such as the United States say are Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over the global financial hub, and to further erode the city's democracy and freedoms that were guaranteed for at least 50 years when it returned to Chinese rule.

    "We had our eyes fixed on the benchmark of democracy," Leong added in the Civic Party statement. "While democracy is yet to be accomplished, we hope the concepts of accountability and open government have been adequately introduced to the people."

    Hong Kong and Chinese authorities described the electoral revamp as a progressive democratic step to ensure only pro-China "patriots" govern Hong Kong.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of a giant display of stock indexes, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2022.
    China investment consensus cracks as politics fuel fears
    Decades-long foreign bullishness on China's capital markets is breaking down
    A cartoon by political satirist Zun Zi published in Hong Kong's Ming Pao newspaper on Oct 11, 2022, that prompted a note of concern from the city's police that it damaged the image of the force.
    Hong Kong political cartoon axed after govt pressure
    The Ming Pao newspaper said it would scrap the comic strip by Wong Kei-kwan which has been running since 1983
    An elderly man receives a dose of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a community vaccination centre, in Hong Kong, China, February 25, 2022.
    Daily virus count: 18 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,038,268 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446
    A visitor looks at screens showing advertisements of NFTs and virtual lands, at Hong Kong Web3 Festival, in Hong Kong, China April 13, 2023.
    HK woos mainland China crypto firms
    Top government officials are touting their support and the city is scheduled to hold 100 crypto-related conferences and lavish parties through April

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan