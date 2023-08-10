Breakfast for 40 cents: What China's deflation looks like

That's what deflation looks like in China.

Poor consumer appetite is fuelling a price war among lower-end restaurant chains in China, which analysts say could harm smaller businesses struggling to keep up with discounts offered by bigger players.

As witnessed by Japan in the 1990s, deflation - if prolonged - can weigh on economic growth.

"Good deals are needed to get consumers through the door so there is a lot of pressure on these businesses to find margins," said Ben Cavender, managing director at China Market Research Group in Shanghai.

Unlike in Western countries, Chinese people were left largely to fend for themselves financially during the pandemic, with government support directed mainly toward the manufacturing sector. Once the restrictions were lifted, there was no immediate consumer splurge as some economists had predicted.

With wages and pensions hardly budging and the job market highly uncertain, spending appetites are limited, and in a barely growing economy, confidence is low.

"Discount strategies, offering consumers a more value-for-money choice, match the current economic situation," said Zhu Danpeng, a food and beverage analyst and deputy head of the Guangdong Provincial Food Safety Promotion Alliance.