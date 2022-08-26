Australian police seize record $1.1bn of crystal meth

Australian police said on Friday it had seized some A$1.6 billion ($1.1 billion) worth of crystal meth, also known as 'ice', concealed within marble stones in several sea freight containers, in what it said was the biggest ever haul of the drug in the country.

More than 1,800 kg of methylamphetamine was found in containers arriving in Sydney port over recent weeks hidden in marble stone slabs, New South Wales (NSW) state police said in a statement.

Just over 1,000 kg of methylamphetamine was found in the latest seizure, police said on Friday, after about 750 kg of ice was confiscated last week.