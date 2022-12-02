China accuses UK lawmakers visiting Taiwan of 'gross interference'

SHIFTING POLICY

The visit is part of the committee's work examining a shift in British foreign policy towards the Indo-Pacific region, which the government has identified as an economic and diplomatic priority since leaving the European Union.

The committee is a parliamentary body, separate from government and made up of elected lawmakers (MPs) from a range of parties. It scrutinises government policy but does not have statutory powers.

"It is entirely right that democracies engage in dialogue with one another," committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns said in response to the Chinese statement.

"Whilst the Chinese Communist Party has chosen to shut down dialogue by sanctioning British MPs, I believe that engaging with, and listening to, our friends across the Indo-Pacific, matters."

In March 2021, China imposed sanctions on nine Britons, including elected lawmakers, for spreading what it said were "lies and disinformation" about alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

The British government did not comment on the embassy statement. Britain does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but maintains an unofficial relationship and is committed to boosting collaboration in areas like trade.

Kearns said she had invited Su to visit the British parliament "to see more of our people and our culture and our communities and how we seek to represent our communities in parliament."

The committee is due to meet with Tsai on Friday.

"We look forward to continuing to deepen the friendly and cooperative relations between Taiwan and the UK through this face-to-face exchange, and to continue to work together for the peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region," Taiwan's presidential office said ahead of the meeting.