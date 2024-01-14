    বাংলা

    Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's new president-elect, will face China's ire

    In Beijing's view, Lai is a separatist and "troublemaker through and through" for comments he first made in 2017 as premier about being a "worker" for Taiwan's formal independence

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Jan 2024, 02:46 AM
    Updated : 14 Jan 2024, 02:46 AM

    Taiwan's new president-elect, Lai Ching-te, is likely to face his toughest task yet when he takes office in May and has to deal with the ire of China which has repeatedly denounced him as a dangerous separatist.

    Lai, who won Saturday's election, repeatedly said during the campaign that he wanted to keep the status quo with China, which claims Taiwan as its own, and offered to talk to Beijing.

    "We don't want to become enemies with China. We can become friends," Lai, widely known by his English name William, told a Taiwanese television station in July.

    But in Beijing's view, Lai, 64, is a separatist and "troublemaker through and through" for comments he first made in 2017 as premier about being a "worker" for Taiwan's formal independence - a red line for Beijing.

    The next year he told parliament he was a "practical worker for Taiwan independence", causing one Chinese newspaper, the widely read Global Times, to call for China to issue an international arrest warrant for Lai and prosecute him under China's 2005 Anti-Secession Law.

    Lai maintains he simply meant Taiwan is already an independent country. On the campaign trail he stuck by President Tsai Ing-wen's line that the Republic of China - Taiwan's formal name - and the People's Republic of China are "not subordinate to each other".

    Under Taiwan's constitution the Republic of China is a sovereign state, a view shared by all Taiwan's main political parties. The Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong's communists, who set up the People's Republic.

    What worries Beijing is the idea that Lai could try to change the status quo by declaring the establishment of a Republic of Taiwan, which Lai has said he will not do.

    "I think China hates him, really hates him," said Wu Xinbo, an international relations professor at Shanghai's Fudan University. "It is because if he is elected as the leader of Taiwan, he may come to advance his goal of Taiwan independence, which will provoke a crisis across the Taiwan Strait."

    Still, while China has announced sanctions on several senior Taiwanese officials, including Lai's running-mate Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's former de facto ambassador to the United States, it has not done so for Lai, perhaps indicating Beijing does not want to totally shut the door to one day having talks with him.

    LAI URGED CHINA'S XI TO 'CHILL OUT'

    During the campaign, Lai said he would stick to President Tsai's path of proffering talks with China and maintaining peace and the status quo, while also pledging to defend the island and reiterating only its people can decide the island's future.

    Stephen Tan, managing director of the International Policy Advisory Group in Taipei, said Lai's platform was similar, if not identical, to that of Tsai, who is barred from seeking re-election after serving two terms.

    "I would not envision from his policy and administration a big change in direction for both domestic and foreign policies," Tan said.

    Lai is from a humble background in northern Taiwan, the son of a coal miner who died when the president-elect was a small child. A physician, the younger Lai specialised in spinal cord injuries.

    He became Tsai's vice president in 2020 when they won in a landslide warning of the threat to Taiwan from China given Beijing's crackdown on anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

    Since then, China has massively ramped up military drills near Taiwan and held war games in August 2022 and last April in response to Taiwanese engagement with the United States.

    Taiwan officials said this week they expected China to attempt to put pressure on the incoming president, including with military drills near Taiwan, before Lai takes office.

    In May, at a question and answer session with students at his alma mater, National Taiwan University, Lai said the head of state he would most like to have dinner with is Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he would advise to "chill out a little".

    China's Taiwan Affairs Office said his comments were "weird" and "deceitful", given that his "Taiwan independence nature" had not changed.

    Beijing has demanded Taiwan's government accepts that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to "one China," something Tsai and Lai have refused to do.

    RELATED STORIES
    Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim attend a rally, following the victory in the presidential elections, in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan 13, 2024.
    Taiwan voters give ruling party third presidential term
    The result came in an explicit rejection of China's warnings not to vote for him in an election Beijing framed as a choice between war and peace
    Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's vice president and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate gestures at an election campaign event in Taipei City, Taiwan January 3, 2024.
    Taiwan ruling party candidate will maintain status quo, engage with China
    Beijing has denounced Vice President Lai of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as a separatist
    A man walks past a campaign ad for Hou Yu-ih, a candidate for Taiwan's presidency, from the main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) ahead of the presidential election in Taipei City, Taiwan Jan 2, 2024.
    Disputes over China ties sour Taiwan election campaign
    Both China and Taiwan's largest opposition party the Kuomintang have framed the vote as a choice between war and peace
    Vice President Lai Ching-te arrives during the annual Taiwan's Pride parade in Taipei, Taiwan Oct 28, 2023.
    China calls Taiwan president frontrunner a destroyer of peace
    The Jan 13 presidential and parliamentary elections are happening at a time of fraught relations between Beijing and Taipei

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024