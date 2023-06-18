Australian senator quits Liberal Party after allegations of misconduct

A senator from Australia's main opposition Liberal Party facing accusations of sexual misconduct by several female politicians has resigned from the party but will stay in parliament, the senator's office said on Sunday.

The claims against Liberal Party Senator David Van follow a 2021 inquiry into Australia's parliament house culture that found one in three people working there had experienced sexual harassment.

Van, who denies the accusations, said in a message to the president of the Victorian division of the Liberal Party that he would resign his membership immediately.