King Charles proclaimed monarch of Australia, New Zealand

The British monarch is the head of state in Australia as well as New Zealand, among 14 realms outside the United Kingdom, although the role is largely ceremonial.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said a national day of mourning for the queen would take place on Sept 22, with the day to be a public holiday.

Albanese said he would travel to London on Thursday, attend the queen's funeral on Sept. 19 then return to Australia on Sept 21.

"Then the National Day of Mourning and the memorial service is set to be the day after," he told ABC television.

"That's to allow people to pay their respects for the passing of Queen Elizabeth," the prime minister said.

Albanese said Australia had offered to fly 10 of his Pacific Island counterparts and New Zealand dignitaries to Britain for the queen's funeral.

Asked about how Australians would view the new monarch, Albanese said King Charles would have to "forge his own path".

As a mark of respect, national flags in Australia are at half mast, parliament has been suspended and a giant portrait of the queen was displayed on the sails of the Sydney Opera House.