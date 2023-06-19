    বাংলা

    New Zealand PM Hipkins to visit China, meet President Xi Jinping

    Hipkins will meet President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and the chairman of the standing committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji during his visit

    Reuters
    Published : 19 June 2023, 04:21 AM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 04:21 AM

    New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday he would visit China from June 25 to 30, leading a trade delegation that includes some of the country's biggest companies.

    "I'm looking forward to meeting with China's leadership through various face to face bilateral meetings, where topics such as climate change, economic stability, regional and global security, human rights, and the war in Ukraine will be discussed," Hipkins said in a statement.

