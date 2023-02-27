    বাংলা

    China to tighten web video curbs to prevent kids from addiction

    The country looks to 'create a clean space for short videos and improve the level of protection of minors'

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Feb 2023, 11:56 AM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2023, 11:56 AM

    China will step up the management of short videos as part of efforts to prevent children from becoming addicted to them, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) said on Monday.

    "Create a clean space for short videos, improve the level of protection of minors, and play a subtle and positive role in cultivating sentiment, enlightening minds, and leading trends," according to an NRTA statement on its website describing an internal meeting held on the issue of minor addiction.

    The statement is the latest in a campaign launched by China's media regulators over a year ago that has significantly tightened the rules surrounding livestreaming, video gaming, and Internet usage among minors.

    While no specific measures were announced on Monday, policies introduced by regulators last year included banning minors from tipping livestreamers and ordering domestic streaming and social media platforms to conduct regular minor-focused cyberprotection assessments.

    China in 2021 introduced new rules that limit the amount of time under-18s can spend on video games to three hours a week, a move it said was necessary to combat gaming addiction.

    RELATED STORIES
    So Sung-uk and Kim Yong-min hold hands at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Feb 23, 2023.
    S Korean gay couple sees court win as breakthrough for equality
    So Sung-uk and Kim Yong-min won a landmark Seoul court ruling on national health coverage for gay couples in a two-year legal struggle
    Kim Yo Jong (2nd row, 2nd R), sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, February 26, 2023 in this photo.
    N Korea's Kim convenes meeting to improve economy
    International experts say food insecurity has worsened in the isolated nation amid sanctions and COVID-19 lockdowns
    FILE PHOTO: A coal-fired power plant is pictured near a construction site in Beijing, China, Dec 9, 2016.
    China's new coal plant approvals surge in 2022, highest since 2015
    Over the year, 50 gigawatts of coal power capacity went into construction across the country, up by more than half compared to the previous year
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov 11, 2022.
    China's economy to rebound in 2023: central bank
    The world's second-largest economy is stabilising and improving but still faces many challenges, Premier Li Keqiang said

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher