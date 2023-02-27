China to tighten web video curbs to prevent kids from addiction

China will step up the management of short videos as part of efforts to prevent children from becoming addicted to them, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) said on Monday.

"Create a clean space for short videos, improve the level of protection of minors, and play a subtle and positive role in cultivating sentiment, enlightening minds, and leading trends," according to an NRTA statement on its website describing an internal meeting held on the issue of minor addiction.

The statement is the latest in a campaign launched by China's media regulators over a year ago that has significantly tightened the rules surrounding livestreaming, video gaming, and Internet usage among minors.