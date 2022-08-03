Pelosi addresses Taiwan parliament in visit condemned by China

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed Taiwan's parliament on Wednesday and was due to meet with its president as well as human rights activists during a visit to the island that has infuriated Beijing.

China condemned the highest-level US visit to Taiwan in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, responding with a flurry of military exercises, summoning the US ambassador in Beijing, and announcing the suspension of several agricultural imports from Taiwan.

Pelosi arrived in Taipei late on Tuesday on an unannounced but closely watched trip, saying that it shows unwavering US commitment to the self-ruled island that Beijing says is part of China.

On Wednesday, Pelosi thanked President Tsai Ing-wen for her leadership, called for increased inter-parliamentary cooperation.

"We commend Taiwan for being one of the freest societies in the world," Pelosi told Taiwan's parliament.